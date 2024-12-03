Needham Investment Management LLC Acquires 150,000 Shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 8.83% of Research Solutions worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSSS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 19.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,167,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 190,681 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 556.1% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 228,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 193,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 36.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 36,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 41.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 172,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 50,655 shares in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Research Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

RSSS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.68. 43,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,549. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72. Research Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $3.78.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Research Solutions had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Research Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides research cloud-based software-as-a-service software platform and related services to corporate, academic, government and individual researchers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides Discover platform that facilitates search discovery across virtually all scientific, technical, and medical (STM) articles available, including free basic search solutions and advanced search tools, which include the Resolute.ai and scite.ai products, a tools that allows for searching and identifying relevant research and find insights in other datasets adjacent to STM content, such as clinical trial, patent, life science and medtech regulatory information, competitor and technology landscape insights in addition to searching the customer’s internal datasets.

