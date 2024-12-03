NFC Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

NFC Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,044,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588,160 shares during the period. Westrock Coffee comprises about 7.6% of NFC Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. NFC Investments LLC owned approximately 4.58% of Westrock Coffee worth $26,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 100.0% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 391,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 195,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 8.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 22,945 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the third quarter worth about $71,000. 45.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joe T. Ford bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $34,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 249,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,631.65. The trade was a 2.05 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEST. Truist Financial started coverage on Westrock Coffee in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Westrock Coffee from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Westrock Coffee Stock Down 2.1 %

WEST stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,464. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Westrock Coffee has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $11.21.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

