NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 87,786 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 87,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.0% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 4,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Edward Jones began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,209,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,234,598. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.37 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.03. The company has a market capitalization of $229.81 billion, a PE ratio of 127.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

