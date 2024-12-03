NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 18,344 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 622,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,344 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $23,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. This represents a 24.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.7 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.31. The company had a trading volume of 574,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,231,595. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 55.76%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.