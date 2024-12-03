Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Sells $82,657.75 in Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Lovass sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.75, for a total value of $82,657.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,159.50. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.44. 177,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $222.18 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 6.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 84,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,841,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Nordson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

