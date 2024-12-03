Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.05).
Nostrum Oil & Gas Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33.
About Nostrum Oil & Gas
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
