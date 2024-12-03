Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.05).

Nostrum Oil & Gas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.