OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director Michael J. Mcconnell Sells 53,000 Shares

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Mcconnell sold 53,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $981,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,849 shares in the company, valued at $385,914.99. This represents a 71.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OneSpan Trading Up 1.8 %

OSPN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,550. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $715.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in OneSpan by 0.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 256,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in OneSpan by 6.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in OneSpan by 2.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in OneSpan by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in OneSpan by 860.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on OneSpan

OneSpan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.