OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $22.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. OneSpaWorld traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 99385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

In other news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 8,271 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $138,539.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 726,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,175,910. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 75,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 545,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,188,669.76. This trade represents a 12.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,810 shares of company stock worth $5,644,816. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the second quarter worth $7,685,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter worth approximately $633,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,295,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 106,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 2.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

