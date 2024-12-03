Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Stock Price Down 22.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report) traded down 22.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 4,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Pacific Booker Minerals Trading Down 22.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. The company has a market cap of $10.90 million, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.02.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

