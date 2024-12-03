Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Peloton Interactive worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 31.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 36,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $276,923.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,298.21. The trade was a 21.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 138,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $1,039,316.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,677.23. This trade represents a 32.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,433 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,961. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $10.39.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.97 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.