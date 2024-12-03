Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 252 ($3.19) and last traded at GBX 248.50 ($3.15), with a volume of 169596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 248 ($3.14).

Several analysts recently commented on PHLL shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($2.97) target price on shares of Petershill Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.10) price objective on shares of Petershill Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 224.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 216.94. The firm has a market cap of £2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,085.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.14. Petershill Partners’s payout ratio is presently 5,217.39%.

In other news, insider Naguib Kheraj bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £71,400 ($90,368.31). Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

