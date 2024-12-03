PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
PCN traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,375. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
