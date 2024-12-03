Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) Trading Up 1.7% – What’s Next?

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.76. 387,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 419,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Platinum Group Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $180.73 million, a PE ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Platinum Group Metals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the third quarter worth $36,000. MCIA Inc acquired a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Platinum Group Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,263,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

See Also

