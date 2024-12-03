Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 325.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.6 %

CMG stock opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average of $81.09. The firm has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

