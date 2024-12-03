Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Has $430,000 Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 2,691.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in RH were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 4.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in RH by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RH by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in RH by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in RH by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,034.20. The trade was a 15.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total value of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,016.86. This trade represents a 98.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,285 shares of company stock worth $2,871,935. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RH opened at $379.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.10, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.44. RH has a one year low of $212.43 and a one year high of $398.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.01.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on RH from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on RH from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.14.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

