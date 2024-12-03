Proton Motor Power Systems (LON:PPS) Trading Down 32.9% – Here’s What Happened

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Free Report) dropped 32.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 472,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 705,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

Proton Motor Power Systems Trading Down 32.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.73 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.33.

About Proton Motor Power Systems

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions for renewable energy storage systems based on hydrogen.

