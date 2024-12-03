Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Up 9.0% in November

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the October 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Proximus to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Proximus alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Proximus

Proximus Trading Down 2.3 %

BGAOY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,830. Proximus has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

Proximus Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.0526 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Proximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.75%.

About Proximus

(Get Free Report)

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.