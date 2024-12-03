Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Up 9.0% in November

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the October 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Proximus to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Proximus
Proximus Trading Down 2.3 %
Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.
Proximus Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.0526 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Proximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.75%.
About Proximus
Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Proximus
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 S&P 500 Stocks With Sky High Risk-Adjusted Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.