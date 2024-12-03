Q4 Earnings Forecast for Climb Bio Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Climb Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLYM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Climb Bio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Climb Bio’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Separately, Leerink Partners began coverage on Climb Bio in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Climb Bio Stock Performance

Shares of CLYM opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $219.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.40. Climb Bio has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Climb Bio Company Profile

Climb Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, budoprutug, is an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody which has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases.

