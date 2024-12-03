Rapport Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:RAPP) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Rapport Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 4th. Rapport Therapeutics had issued 8,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 7th. The total size of the offering was $136,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RAPP stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. Rapport Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12.

Get Rapport Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapport Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rapport Therapeutics by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $4,133,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,189,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 110,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 60,401 shares during the period.

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapport Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapport Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.