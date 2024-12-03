RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $337.43 and last traded at $335.23, with a volume of 139516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $335.11.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 162.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.64.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

