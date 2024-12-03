Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on January 3rd

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 28th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Performance

Shares of RECI traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 128.10 ($1.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,885. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 113.50 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 131.50 ($1.66). The company has a market cap of £284.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,285.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 127.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 125.06.

Get Real Estate Credit Investments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Colleen McHugh bought 8,000 shares of Real Estate Credit Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £10,080 ($12,757.88). Also, insider Andreas Tautscher acquired 7,500 shares of Real Estate Credit Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £9,675 ($12,245.29). 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.