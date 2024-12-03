Revance Therapeutics Announces Approval of License Application and Tender Offer Extension

On December 3, 2024, Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) disclosed significant updates in a current report according to a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Firstly, the company announced that China’s National Medical Products Administration had approved Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial Development Co., Ltd.’s biologics license application for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, intended for the treatment of cervical dystonia in adult patients. This approval marks a crucial advancement in Revance’s biologics offerings.

Additionally, Revance Therapeutics extended the tender offer deadline as detailed in their previous 8-K filed on November 29, 2024. Initially, the company, along with Crown Laboratories, Inc. and Reba Merger Sub, Inc., had agreed to extend the date by which Merger Sub was obliged to commence the tender offer for all outstanding shares of common stock of Revance Therapeutics. This extension was further prolonged to December 5, 2024, to allow for ongoing discussions between the involved parties.

The continuous dialogue between Revance Therapeutics and the Buyer Parties may lead to further delays in initiating or completing the offer, potentially resulting in modifications to the terms of the Merger Agreement, including the offer price. A waiver to the Merger Agreement concerning this extension has been provided as an exhibit to the current report on Form 8-K.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to pay close attention to future updates and materials, including the tender offer statement, offer details, and related documents, which will be filed with the SEC. These documents will provide critical information for making informed decisions regarding the tender offer and any potential merger.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

