Reviewing Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) and Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG)

Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Bitfarms shares are held by institutional investors. 83.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Binah Capital Group and Bitfarms”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Binah Capital Group $167.96 million 0.24 $570,000.00 N/A N/A Bitfarms $146.37 million 6.16 -$104.04 million ($0.36) -5.53

Profitability

Binah Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms.

This table compares Binah Capital Group and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Binah Capital Group -3.06% -205.99% -7.62% Bitfarms -69.08% -22.17% -18.93%

Risk and Volatility

Binah Capital Group has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitfarms has a beta of 3.59, meaning that its stock price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Binah Capital Group and Bitfarms, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Binah Capital Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bitfarms 0 1 4 0 2.80

Bitfarms has a consensus target price of $3.66, suggesting a potential upside of 83.92%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Binah Capital Group.

Summary

Bitfarms beats Binah Capital Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Binah Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Binah Capital Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Albany, New York. Binah Capital Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MHC Securities, LLC.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

