Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Down 2.6% – Time to Sell?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.94. 34,435,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 58,124,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

RGTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $586.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Helene Gail Sandford sold 43,200 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $35,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 257,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,356.64. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,313,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,592. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,748,325 shares of company stock worth $4,396,028 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGTI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 17.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,185,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 753,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 617,506 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 407,389 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 3,788.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 400,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,715,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 309,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

