RS Group’s (RS1) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of RS Group (LON:RS1 – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 840 ($10.63) price objective on the stock.

RS1 has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital upgraded RS Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded RS Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RS Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 841.67 ($10.65).

RS Group stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 713 ($9.02). The stock had a trading volume of 396,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,429. RS Group has a one year low of GBX 680.50 ($8.61) and a one year high of GBX 852.60 ($10.79). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 746.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 753.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,828.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,641.03%.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

