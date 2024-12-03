RS Group’s (RS1) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of RS Group (LON:RS1 – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 840 ($10.63) price objective on the stock.
RS1 has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital upgraded RS Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded RS Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RS Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 841.67 ($10.65).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,641.03%.
About RS Group
RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.
