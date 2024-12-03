Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th.
Rural Funds Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53.
About Rural Funds Group
