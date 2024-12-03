Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Trading Down 5.6% – What’s Next?

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.72. 3,512,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 4,357,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.53 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sabre by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,322,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,420,000 after purchasing an additional 678,588 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sabre by 7.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 208,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 13,554 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 11.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 357,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 36,623 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 15,315 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

