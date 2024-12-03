Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) Plans Dividend of GBX 12.50

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s previous dividend of $12.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of LON SDP traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 541 ($6.85). 130,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,129. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 541.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 531.48. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 456 ($5.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 567 ($7.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of £836.22 million, a PE ratio of -3,152.94 and a beta of 0.64.
