Short Interest in Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Declines By 6.5%

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,503,500 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 2,677,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.2 days.

Argosy Minerals Stock Up 12.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ARYMF traded up C$0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.02. 85,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,715. Argosy Minerals has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Argosy Minerals Company Profile

Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of lithium projects in Argentina and the United States. The company's flagship project is the 77.5% owned Rincon lithium project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions and mining easement right landholdings located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.

