Short Interest in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Decreases By 13.4%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avenue Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.17% of Avenue Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Avenue Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ATXI stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.17. Avenue Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $26.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of neurologic diseases. Its product candidates include AJ201, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.