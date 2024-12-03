Short Interest in BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Increases By 15.6%

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS BNPQY traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.23. 327,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98.
BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.
BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.
