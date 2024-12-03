Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Drops By 6.9%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,100 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 350,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Brenntag Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BNTGF traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 246. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.36.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

