Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Drops By 6.9%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,100 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 350,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Brenntag Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BNTGF traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 246. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.36.
About Brenntag
