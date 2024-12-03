Short Interest in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expands By 7.3%

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,060,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 8,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. Catalent has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $61.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of -27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). Catalent had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Catalent will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

In other Catalent news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. This represents a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelle R. Ryan sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,849.50. This represents a 20.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,114 shares of company stock valued at $305,931 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 405,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,373 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 36,652 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,287,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 42,517 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

