Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Grows By 14.4%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,205,300 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the October 31st total of 1,053,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,339.2 days.
Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance
Cellnex Telecom stock remained flat at $34.89 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700. Cellnex Telecom has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $40.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average is $36.77.
About Cellnex Telecom
