Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Grows By 14.4%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,205,300 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the October 31st total of 1,053,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,339.2 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

Cellnex Telecom stock remained flat at $34.89 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700. Cellnex Telecom has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $40.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average is $36.77.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

About Cellnex Telecom

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.