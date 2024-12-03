Short Interest in Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Increases By 22.3%

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELMUF remained flat at $45.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.15. Elisa Oyj has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $45.90.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers data communication services, including fixed and mobile network subscriptions, supplementary digital services, cable-tv subscriptions, and entertainment services, as well as eBook services.

