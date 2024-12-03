Short Interest in Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL) Drops By 6.1%

Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Franklin Wireless Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FKWL remained flat at $4.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,600. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. Franklin Wireless has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 million, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.21.
Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Wireless
About Franklin Wireless
Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.
