Short Interest in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK) Decreases By 9.8%

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Performance
Global Blockchain Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. 12 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,258. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.
About Global Blockchain Acquisition
