Short Interest in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK) Decreases By 9.8%

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Performance

Global Blockchain Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. 12 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,258. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.

About Global Blockchain Acquisition

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

