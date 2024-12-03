Short Interest in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Decreases By 13.3%

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Medical REIT
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 12.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.
Global Medical REIT Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:GMRE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.77. 291,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,821. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $585.84 million, a PE ratio of -438.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21.
Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is -4,197.90%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GMRE
About Global Medical REIT
Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global Medical REIT
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.