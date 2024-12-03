Short Interest in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Grows By 14.2%

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the October 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 541,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hallador Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HNRG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.11. 284,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,894. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $105.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HNRG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hallador Energy from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Insider Transactions at Hallador Energy

In related news, Director David C. Hardie sold 44,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $575,723.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,130,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,439,848.24. This represents a 2.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley purchased 25,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 184,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,282.94. The trade was a 15.69 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,078 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,093 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hallador Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 555,879 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 39,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,885,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,147,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

