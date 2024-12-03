Short Interest in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Decreases By 6.2%

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,100 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 398,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.23. 16,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,661. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 304.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 44,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 19,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 6.2% during the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 2,715,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 157,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.