Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Declines By 13.0%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the October 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,535. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.17.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.2458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF ( NASDAQ:HYXF Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

