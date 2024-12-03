Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Declines By 13.0%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the October 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,535. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.17.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.2458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
