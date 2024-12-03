Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP) Expands By 9.4%

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 482,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,745,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned about 35.74% of iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBTP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 650. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.65. iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $26.97.

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0809 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

