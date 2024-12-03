Short Interest in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Rises By 18.3%

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 952,400 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 805,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $78.26 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $51.62 and a 12 month high of $80.64. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.42.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Korn Ferry

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.29%.

In other Korn Ferry news, insider Michael Distefano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $361,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,031.44. This trade represents a 8.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $1,580,163.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,028.55. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,201 shares of company stock worth $6,329,320. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.8% during the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

See Also

