Short Interest in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Rises By 22.5%

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,100 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the October 31st total of 223,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 498,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Splash Beverage Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Splash Beverage Group stock. Choreo LLC grew its position in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) by 4,390.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,365,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335,185 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned about 2.63% of Splash Beverage Group worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SBEV. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Splash Beverage Group from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of SBEV stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.18. 288,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,461. Splash Beverage Group has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.73. The company has a market cap of $11.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -1.26.

About Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. It is involved in the manufacture and distribution of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and retail sale of beverages and groceries online through qplash.com. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa DI Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

