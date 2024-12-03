Shrub (SHRUB) Price Down 8.6% This Week

Shrub (SHRUB) traded up 126.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last week, Shrub has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shrub has a market cap of $54.52 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Shrub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shrub token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0579 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94,814.39 or 0.99943115 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,660.62 or 0.99781032 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Shrub Profile

Shrub’s launch date was June 22nd, 2024. Shrub’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,181,551 tokens. Shrub’s official Twitter account is @shrubhedgehog. The official website for Shrub is shrub.io/.

Buying and Selling Shrub

According to CryptoCompare, “Shrub (SHRUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shrub has a current supply of 950,000,000 with 942,181,551 in circulation. The last known price of Shrub is 0.0536595 USD and is down -15.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $4,347,996.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shrub.io//.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shrub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shrub should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shrub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

