SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Short Interest Update

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the October 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 457,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
SiriusPoint Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of SPNT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.52. 858,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,441. SiriusPoint has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $15.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,072,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,280,000 after buying an additional 438,084 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,711,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,880,000 after buying an additional 321,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,578,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,310,000 after buying an additional 162,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,769,000 after buying an additional 115,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,093,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,543,000 after buying an additional 327,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.
SiriusPoint Company Profile
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SiriusPoint
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.