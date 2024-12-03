SLM Co. (SLMBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.74 on December 16th

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 1.7449 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $6.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.

SLM has increased its dividend by an average of 39.9% per year over the last three years.

SLMBP opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average is $75.69. SLM has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $80.67.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

