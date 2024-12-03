Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,186,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620,800 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 7.28% of Stagwell worth $134,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stagwell by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 452,874 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the second quarter valued at about $2,316,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stagwell by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 127,099 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stagwell by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 685,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stagwell by 44.4% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STGW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Stagwell from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Stagwell Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ STGW opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92. Stagwell Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $8.18.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

