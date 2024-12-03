StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Fluent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Fluent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fluent

Fluent Stock Performance

About Fluent

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $44.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. Fluent has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $4.78.

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.