StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Fluent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.
Fluent Stock Performance
About Fluent
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
