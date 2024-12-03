Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Trading Up 7.7% – What’s Next?

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.04. 1,543,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,067,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TBLA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.31.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TBLA

Taboola.com Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Taboola.com

In other Taboola.com news, Director Richard T. Scanlon sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $790,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,228.72. This trade represents a 77.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $102,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taboola.com

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.